Rebekah Vardy denies ‘orchestrating’ photo of WAGs at 2018 World Cup

Rebekah Vardy has denied “orchestrating” a photo of footballers’ wives and girlfriends at the 2018 World Cup, on the third day of her High Court libel trial against Coleen Rooney.

On Thursday, Ms Vardy entered the witness box for the third time on what is expected to be the final day of her evidence in what has been dubbed the “Wagatha Christie” case.

In a viral social media post in October 2019, Ms Rooney, 36, said she had carried out a “sting operation” and accused Ms Vardy, 40, of leaking “false stories” about her private life to the press.

Jamie Vardy celebrates with wife Rebekah at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Ms Vardy, who is married to Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, denies leaking stories to the media and is suing her fellow footballer’s wife for libel, while Ms Rooney is defending the claim on the basis her post was “substantially true”.

Continuing his questions on Thursday, Ms Rooney’s barrister, David Sherborne asked Ms Vardy about a photo taken of a group of England players’ wives and girlfriends while at a St Petersburg restaurant during the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Mr Sherborne referred to a message exchange between Ms Vardy and her agent, Caroline Watt, at the time, in which Ms Watt said she had “got a photographer sorted for tomorrow” and Mrs Vardy replied “OK”.

However, Ms Vardy said Ms Watt had arranged for a photographer to take pictures of her as she left her hotel, but denied giving the photographer the location of either the hotel or a restaurant she went to the same evening with a group of the England team’s wives and girlfriends.

Coleen and Wayne Rooney arrive at the Royal Courts of Justice Credit: James Manning/PA

She also said she was “happy” to be photographed leaving the hotel, but claimed that updates she sent to Ms Watt when plans changed throughout the evening were not because she was working with the agent to arrange a “pap shot” of the group as they left the restaurant.

During a further exchange with Mr Sherborne, Ms Vardy again denied having orchestrated the photograph, adding: “If I had intentionally arranged the picture … I would quite happily admit that I had.”

Ms Vardy, in a blue and white dress and blazer, was watched throughout her evidence by Ms Rooney, sitting beside her husband Wayne.

The court previously heard that both women have spent “hundreds of thousands of pounds” on the case so far, with the total costs of the case expected to be at least £2 million.

The libel battle comes after Ms Rooney publicly claimed an account behind three fake stories she had posted on her personal Instagram account with The Sun newspaper was Ms Vardy’s.

The fake stories Ms Rooney planted on her Instagram during the sting operation featured her travelling to Mexico for a “gender selection” procedure, her planning to return to TV, and the basement flooding at her home.

In the post on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, she wrote: “I have saved and screenshotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them.

“It’s ………. Rebekah Vardy’s account.”