War crime prosecutions have begun in Ukraine, but those in this surveillance footage are not yet among them, as Correspondent John Ray reports

The shooting of a security guard and his boss in Ukraine by Russian soldiers is being investigated as a suspected war crime.

The incident, on the outskirts of Kyiv and in the early days of the invasion, was captured in chilling detail on CCTV cameras.

In the video, two men working at a garage can be seen speaking calmly to Russian soldiers through a fence. They even give them some cigarettes.

After they turn away, they're shot in the back.

The security guard was 65-year-old Leonid Plyats, whose family say they want the world to know his fate.

Mr Plyats survived the shooting and dragged himself back to his office. There he called for help, but by the time Ukrainian forces arrived he had bled to death.

His daughter, Yuila, said: “I can’t watch the video now, but I will save it and leave it for my children and grandchild so they will know about this crime and who our neighbours are.”

Every moment is caught on surveillance cameras as the soldiers approach a business unit outside Kyiv.

It’s just one of hundreds of unlawful killings so far documented by the United Nations.

Michelle Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. Said: “These killings of civilians often appear intentional, carried out by snipers and soldiers, civilians were killed when crossing that road or leaving their shelters to seek food and water.”

Ukrainian officials have announced the first prosecutions for war crime of three captured Russian soldiers. But the killers of Leonid and his boss are not yet among them.