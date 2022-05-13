This is The Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson.

In this episode, Chris and Lizzie discuss the Queen missing the State Opening of Parliament for only the third time in her reign.

Plus they look at which dessert was crowned the Queen's Jubilee Platinum Pudding, and who won't be on the Buckingham Palace balcony at Trooping the Colour this year.

