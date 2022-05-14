At least 10 dead in mass shooting at New York state supermarket

Play Brightcove video

Correspondent Robert Moore reports on the mass shooting, which is thought to have been livestreamed

At least 10 people have been killed in a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York. Details on the number of additional people shot at the Tops Friendly Market, as well as their conditions, weren’t immediately available.

Buffalo police said earlier on Saturday afternoon that the alleged shooter, who was not identified, was in custody. The gunman, wearing body armour and military-style clothing, entered the supermarket with a rifle and opened fire, one official said.

The suspect is thought to have posted white supremacist, anti-Semitic views online before livestreaming the incident on Twitch. Authorities are investigating whether the shooting was racially motivated, but an official cautioned the investigation was in its preliminary stages and a clear motive has not been discerned. The supermarket is in a predominately Black neighbourhood, about three miles north of downtown Buffalo.

It's surrounding area is primarily residential, with a Family Dollar store and fire station nearby.

'He was standing there with the gun to his chin'

Braedyn Kephart and Shane Hill, both 20, pulled into the parking lot just as the shooter was exiting.

They described him as a white male in his late teens or early twenties sporting full camo, a black helmet and what appeared to be a rifle. “He was standing there with the gun to his chin. We were like what the heck is going on? Why does this kid have a gun to his face?” Kephart said.

He dropped to his knees. “He ripped off his helmet, dropped his gun, and was tackled by the police.”

A crowd gathers as police investigate after a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York Credit: AP

Police closed off the block, lined by spectators, and yellow police taped surrounded the full parking lot.

Mayor Byron Brown and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz were at the scene late on Saturday afternoon, gathered in a parking lot across the street from the Tops store and expected to address the media. Governor Kathy Hochul tweeted that she was “closely monitoring the shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo,” her hometown. She said state officials have offered help to local authorities.

Investigators have not released any information about why they believe the man charged in that attack targeted the supermarket.