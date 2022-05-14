Dame Deborah James has thanked the Duke of Cambridge for "going above and beyond to make a very special memory".

William visited the podcast host at home to present her with her damehood and enjoy afternoon tea with champagne.

The mother-of-two, known online as Bowel Babe, is approaching the £6 million mark on her fundraiser for Cancer Research UK - launched after she announced she had been moved to hospice at home care, adding that she did not know “how long I’ve got left”.

Unscripted - Listen to the latest episode

In a post on social media, the 40-year-old said: “I believe I may have had the most surreal, mind blowing, humbling five days of my life.

“I cannot thank you for your generosity at launching the @bowelbabefund which now stands at £5.7 million, and to the @dukeandduchessofcambridge for going above and beyond to make a very special memory happen yesterday. Can’t quite believe I'm actually a Dame!

“My family are being amazing and as emotional as it all is, we are finding so much to smile about in the sadness. I may be getting weaker and more tired each tired having run off pure adrenaline, but my word, I always said I wanted to slide in sideways when my time is up, with a massive smile, no regrets and a big glass of champagne! Still my intention!!!”

What are the symptoms of bowel cancer?

According to the NHS, the three main symptoms of bowel cancer are:

persistent blood in your poo – that happens for no obvious reason or is associated with a change in bowel habit

a persistent change in your bowel habit – which is usually having to poo more and your poo may also become more runny

persistent lower, bloating or discomfort – that's always caused by eating and may be associated with loss of appetite and weight

However, the NHS says most people with these symptoms do not have bowel cancer. Other health problems can cause similar symptoms such as a change in diet or haemorrhoids.

The NHS recommends seeing your GP if you have any of the symptoms of bowel cancer for three weeks or more.

The Royal Rota: Listen to our podcast