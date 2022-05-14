'Devastated' Britney Spears announces miscarriage

Britney Spears and her fiancé have lost their "miracle baby" after the singer suffered a miscarriage.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Spears and partner Sam Asghari spoke of their "deep sadness", saying "this is a devastating time for any parent".

However, the couple also added that they would keep trying to “expand their beautiful family”.

The 40-year-old had revealed she was expecting her third child last month.

Spears has two children, Sean and Jayden, from her previous marriage to Kevin Federline.

Below the couple's post, published on Spears' individual Instagram page, 28-year-old fitness model Asghari commented: “We will have a miracle soon.”

The pregnancy news came after a 13-year conservatorship, which had controlled Spears’ life, was terminated by Los Angeles Superior Court in November.

She was placed under the complex legal arrangement in 2008 amid substance abuse and mental health issues, but said it had prevented her having more children.

