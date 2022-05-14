Ukraine has 'won the Battle of Kharkiv' as Russian troops withdraw

Russian troops are withdrawing from around Ukraine’s second-largest city after bombarding it for weeks, the Ukrainian military said on Saturday.

Ukrainian and Russian forces are currently engaged in a grinding battle for the country’s eastern industrial heartland.

The Russians, who are said to be pulling back from Kharkiv, have been focused on guarding supply routes, while launching mortar, artillery and airstrikes at the eastern Donetsk province.

These tactics that have been employed to "deplete Ukrainian forces and destroy fortifications", according to Ukraine's general staff.

The United States' Institute for the Study of War has said that Ukraine "appears to have won the Battle of Kharkiv" following the withdrawal of Russian troops in the area.

A Ukrainian National Guard soldier patrols during a reconnaissance mission in a recently retaken village on the outskirts of Kharkiv. Credit: AP

Defence minister Oleksii Reznikov said Ukraine is now “entering a new - long-term - phase of the war.”

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy added Ukrainians were doing their “maximum” to drive out the invaders, stating the outcome of the war would depend on support from Europe and other allies.

“No one today can predict how long this war will last,” Mr Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address late on Friday.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Credit: AP

After Russian forces failed to capture Kyiv following the February 24 invasion, Mr Putin shifted his focus eastward to the Donbas, an industrial region where Ukrainian troops have battled Moscow-backed separatists since 2014.

Russia's offensive aims to encircle Ukraine's most experienced and best-equipped troops, who are based in the east, and to seize parts of the Donbas that remain in Ukraine's control.

As airstrikes and artillery barrages batter the region, the battle appears to be a back-and-forth slog with no major breakthroughs on either side.

People walk past part of a rocket that sits wedged in the ground in Lysychansk, Luhansk region. Credit: AP

Fighting for Kharkiv

Kharkiv, which is not far from the Russian border and only 50 miles southwest of the Russian city of Belgorod, has undergone weeks of intense shelling.

The largely Russian-speaking city with a pre-war population of 1.4 million was a key Russian military objective earlier in the the war, when Moscow hoped to capture and hold major Ukrainian cities.

Regional governor Oleh Sinegubov said in a post on the Telegram messaging app that there had been no shelling attacks on Kharkiv in the past day.

Mr Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address to the nation that Ukrainians were doing everything they could to drive out the Russians, but “no one today can predict how long this war will last”.

“This will depend, unfortunately, not only on our people, who are already giving their maximum,” he said. “This will depend on our partners, on European countries, on the entire free world.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...

Mr Zelenskyy also warned that the war is causing a food crisis around the world due to a Russian blockade stopping Ukrainian grain from leaving port.

The G7 echoed that warning, saying that: “Russia’s war of aggression has generated one of the most severe food and energy crises in recent history, which now threatens those most vulnerable across the globe”.

Russian president Vladimir Putin had launched the war in Ukraine to thwart NATO’s expansion in Eastern Europe.

But the invasion of Ukraine has other countries along Russia’s flank worried they could be next.

This week, the president and prime minister of Finland said they favoured their country seeking NATO membership.

Officials in Sweden are expected to announce a decision Sunday on whether to apply to join the Western military alliance.

Russia warned that if Finland and Sweden join Nato, the decision would instantly turn them from neutral into hostile countries and potential targets for Russia.Putin told Finnish President Sauli Niinistö that there are no threats to Finland’s security and joining NATO would be an “error” that would “negatively affect Russian-Finnish relations”.

The Kremlin said the two leaders had a “frank exchange of views” in a phone call on Saturday.

Mr Niinistö said the discussion “was straightforward and unambiguous and was held without exaggeration. Avoiding tensions was considered important”.