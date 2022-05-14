An Indian couple is suing their son and daughter-in-law because the pair have not yet delivered a grandchild.

Retirees Sanjeev Ranjan Prasad and Sadhana Prasad said they "need" a grandchild and said of their family: "These people (my son and daughter-in-law) have an attitude that they don’t think about us".

The pair have demanded they produce a grandchild within a year or pay them 50 million rupees (around £52,600).

"We want a grandson or a granddaughter within a year or compensation, because I have spent my life's earnings on my son’s education,” Mr Prasad told reporters on Thursday.

"We are not getting love and affection from where we want it the most," he said. "I feel very unlucky."

The father said he spent 3.5 million rupees (£38,500) for his son’s pilot training in the United States.

"We got him married in the hope we would have the pleasure of becoming grandparents. It has been six years since their marriage," the 61-year-old said.

"It feels as if despite having everything we have nothing."

The court accepted their petition and scheduled it for a hearing on Monday in Haridwar, a city in northern Uttarakhand state, media reports said. The son and daughter-in-law could not be reached for comment.