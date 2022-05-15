California church shooting: one dead and four injured, police say
Police say at least one person has been killed and four others have been critically wounded in a shooting at a Southern California church.
The Orange County Sheriff's Department says the shooting happened Sunday at Geneva Presbyterian Church in the city of Laguna Woods.
Officers have detained one person and recovered a weapon.
A fifth injured person suffered minor injuries. All the victims are adults.
Paramedics were “treating and transporting multiple patients,” according to a tweet from the Orange County Fire Authority.
It is also understood that federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were responding to the scene.