California church shooting: one dead and four injured, police say

Police say at least one person has been killed and four others have been critically wounded in a shooting at a Southern California church.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department says the shooting happened Sunday at Geneva Presbyterian Church in the city of Laguna Woods.

Officers have detained one person and recovered a weapon.

A fifth injured person suffered minor injuries. All the victims are adults.

Paramedics were “treating and transporting multiple patients,” according to a tweet from the Orange County Fire Authority.

It is also understood that federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were responding to the scene.