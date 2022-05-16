'Back off Boris. Protect the Protocol': PM faces protests in Northern Ireland

Play Brightcove video

Boris Johnson is being urged to protect the Northern Ireland Protocol by protesters in the country after his spokesman said the government "reserves the right" to tear up the post-Brexit agreement.

The prime minister is meeting leaders of Northern Ireland's biggest political parties, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and Sinn Fein, to discuss how to reform the Protocol, given unionist opposition to the agreement.

But protesters gathered outside Hillsborough Castle, where the meetings will take place, holding placards which read "Back off Boris. Protect The Protocol".

The Protocol, an international treaty signed by the UK and EU which ensures there is no hard border on the island of Ireland by placing checks on some trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, is supported by republicans and has put Ulster politics into deadlock.

The EU insists that checks are necessary on some trade flowing east to west to protect the integrity of the Union's single market, but the DUP and UK government say it has created economic barriers for Northern Ireland.

Deputy Editor Anushka Asthana has the latest from Northern Ireland

The DUP is refusing to enter government with Sinn Fein over the contentious agreement, with the unionist party saying it is causing instability in Northern Ireland due to checks on trade which are hindering the country's ability to access certain products.

Sinn Fein, which won the recent Stormont election, says the DUP is "holding society to ransom" with its refusal to enter government.

Prime Minister Johnson's trip is aimed at breaking the impasse so both parties can reopen Stormont, discuss reforms to the Protocol and begin to address pressing issues such as the cost-of-living crisis.

He's suggested the UK could unilaterally tear up the agreement if solutions cannot be found, writing in the Belfast Telegraph the UK will have a “necessity to act” if the EU is unwilling to reach a compromise in the deepening row over the protocol.

But Sinn Fein Stormont leader Michelle O'Neill said parties do not need a "pep talk" from Mr Johnson to restore power-sharing government at Stormont and she described his approach to the Protocol as "reckless and madness".

She said: "We have no desire for a pep talk from Boris Johnson, we want politics to work.

"I want to be in the Executive. I want to lead for the people, not least to respond to the cost-of-living crisis but what we have today are repeated approaches from Boris Johnson to say they are going to take unilateral action to disapply parts of the protocol.

"That is just reckless and madness, and I think all efforts and all attentions need to be turned to negotiated solutions, agreed solutions, find ways to smooth the implementation of the protocol because it is here to stay, and I think that's an objective that both I and the Taoiseach share."

Critics of the PM's approach to the Protocol say a trade war between the UK and EU could follow if Mr Johnson decides to unilaterally walk away from the agreement by removing all checks on trade between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

What is the Northern Ireland Protocol?

Ireland's Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney urged Mr Johnson to commit to further engagement with the EU to resolve the Irish Sea trading dispute, rather than breaking international law by acting alone.

"This is a time for calmness, it's a time for dialogue, it's a time for compromise and partnership between the EU and the UK to solve these outstanding issues," he told reporters.

"If that is the approach taken by the British Government then we can make significant progress and we can make progress quickly to respond to the concerns of both the business community and the unionist community in Northern Ireland."

But Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is expected to formally announce plans to legislate on the protocol on Tuesday, a move which would allow the UK to unilaterally leave the agreement.

Mr Johnson's spokesman, however, said the UK government sees a "sensible landing" for negotiations with the European Union on the Protocol.

Writing in the Belfast Telegraph, the prime minister said: "We have been told by the EU that it is impossible to make the changes to the protocol text to actually solve these problems in negotiations because there is no mandate to do so.

"We will always keep the door wide open to genuine dialogue.

"And we will continue to protect the single market, as it has been protected throughout the existence of the protocol so far, and the open border with the Republic of Ireland which will always be of paramount importance.

"There is without question a sensible landing spot in which everyone's interests are protected.

"Our shared objective must be to the create the broadest possible cross-community support for a reformed protocol in 2024 (when the Assembly will vote on the continuation of the arrangements).

"I hope the EU's position changes. If it does not, there will be a necessity to act.

"The government has a responsibility to provide assurance that the consumers, citizens and businesses of Northern Ireland are protected in the long-term."