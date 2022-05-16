Judy Murray has described how she felt "sick to my stomach" after she was sexually assaulted by a senior education executive at an awards dinner.

Writing in The Sunday Post, Ms Murray said the incident had taken place eight years ago at an after-dinner panel for a "major education establishment" where a "very senior person from that organisation" had put his hand first on her knee, and then down her trousers.

She said women had "found their voices" and were standing up to inappropriate and sexist behaviour, and urged more men to challenge sexist and misogynist behaviour.

Describing the incident, Ms Murray wrote: “Towards the end of the meal, it was clear he had had quite a bit to drink and he put his hand firstly on my knee. I didn’t know what to do so I removed his hand and leaned forward to pour myself some water and as I did he slipped his hand down the back of my trousers.

“At that point, I got up and went straight to the bathroom. I wanted to throw up. It rocked me so badly. I sat in the loos for ages and decided to do the speech – the show must go on and all that – but I didn’t go back into the room until I knew it was time for me to go on stage.

“As soon as I had done my bit, I walked back to the table, picked up my bag and left. I spoke to nobody. The incident left me feeling sick to my stomach for a long time.

Judy Murray with her tennis champion son, Andy. Credit: PA

“I have never spoken of this before but maybe I should have. If something like that happened to me now I definitely would. Women have found their voices and are calling out all sorts of sexist behaviour. It has given confidence to others to do the same.”

The mother of tennis champions Andy and Jamie Murray said she felt compelled to break her silence about the incident after sexist jokes told as part of an after-dinner speech at last week's Scottish Football Writers' Association gala dinner prompted a walkout.

She praised women, including sports commentator Eilidh Barbour who walked out during a speech by Bill Copeland's that included racist and sexist language, who had the courage to call out inappropriate behaviour.

"I know from my own experience that, while there is undoubtedly a greater awareness, there remains an unacceptable level of sexism and misogyny in sport – and elsewhere – that seems resistant to change," she wrote.