More than 200 fighters evacuated from besieged Azovstal steel plant

More than 260 fighters, including those badly wounded, have been evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol and taken to areas under Russia's control.

Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Anna Malyar said 53 seriously wounded fighters were taken to a hospital in Novoazovsk.

An additional 211 fighters were evacuated to Olenivka through a humanitarian corridor and an exchange would be worked out for their return home, she said, adding up to 264 fighters in total.

Malyar said missions are underway to rescue the remaining fighters inside the plant, which is the last stronghold of resistance in the ruined southern port city.

“Thanks to the defenders of Mariupol, Ukraine gained critically important time,” she said. “And they fulfilled all their tasks. But it is impossible to unblock Azovstal by military means.”

After nightfall on Monday, several buses pulled away from the steel mill accompanied by Russian military vehicles. There was no immediate word on whether the wounded would be considered prisoners of war.

Mariupol has seen some of the worst fighting since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, with hundreds of civilians only recently finding safety and many others dying.

Scores of wounded Ukrainian troops were trapped in the bombed remains of the giant steel plant, the last stronghold of resistance in the port city of Mariupol.

