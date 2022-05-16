Play Brightcove video

Parts of India are still struggling to live with a series of intense heat waves as temperatures rocket to 49C in the capital New Delhi.

After a record hot March and April, north India is experiencing the hottest May temperatures since 1966.

India recorded its hottest March since 1901, forcing authorities to close schools, deal with landfill based fires and shrivelling crops, while doctors saw an uptick in heat-related illnesses.

Shortfall in rain is said to be one of the biggest reasons for the extremely high temperatures, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.

Rajendra Kumar Jenamani, of the Indian Meteorological Department, said in the last few days temperatures had reached between up to 48-49 degrees Celsius.

Daily wage labourers and others who work outdoors are bearing the brunt of the heat.

Many on Monday were seen catching some respite from the warm weather in the shade under a flyover bridge next to the Yamuna River.

Poorna Bahadur, who works at a restaurant, said he was unable to do as much work due to the heat.

Many slept in the shade under a bridge to keep cool. Credit: AP

Others like Neeraj Kumar have to deliver heavy loads on their rickshaw carts, and don't have any other choice than to brave the scorching temperatures.

"We are helpless, we have to tolerate it because we have to feed ourselves," he said.

Earlier this month, officials reported power shortages across the country as supplies of coal at thermal power plants were running dangerously low as daily power outages swept across the country.

Experts say the rocketing temperatures result from an ongoing climate crisis - caused in part by India's reliance on coal.

Around 70% of India's electricity comes from coal, prompting calls to urgently diversify how it produces its energy.

And as infrastructure and the lives of 1.5 billion people bear the brunt of the unrelenting heat, doctors have witnessed a huge uptick in the number of patients needing treatment for sun-related conditions.

Dr Rommel Tickko, internal medicine doctor at New Delhi's Max hospital, previously said: "But now, because of global warming, more and more people are complaining of heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion, cramps, even sunburn or skin rashes, and that is something we have to live with now and take extreme precautions."