A Conservative MP has reportedly been arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault offences.

The unnamed man, in his 50s, was also arrested on allegations of abuse of position of trust and misconduct in a public office.

Police have not confirmed the man arrested is an MP, in a statement officers said the alleged sexual offences all took place in London between 2002 and 2009.

Tory chief whip Chris Heaton-Harris has asked the MP involved not to attend Parliament while the investigation is ongoing.

A statement from the whips office said: "The chief whip has asked that the MP concerned does not attend the Parliamentary estate while an investigation is ongoing.

“Until the conclusion of the investigation we will not be commenting further."

The Metropolitan Police said: “In January 2020, the Met received a report relating to alleged sexual offences having been committed between 2002 and 2009. The offences are alleged to have occurred in London.

“An investigation is ongoing, led by officers from Central Specialist Crime.

“A man, aged in his 50s, was arrested on suspicion of indecent assault, sexual assault, rape, abuse of position of trust and misconduct in public office. He remains in custody.”

It was understood the Conservatives will not make a decision on whether the suspect has the whip suspended until after the police investigation is concluded.

