First all-black expedition team reaches Everest summit

Seven members of the Full Circle expedition team, which is comprised entirely of black climbers, have reached the summit of Everest.

After an arduous climb, the team which includes Manoah Ainuu, Eddie Taylor, Rosemary Saal, Demond “Dom” Mullins, Thomas Moore, James “KG” Kagami and Evan Green, hope their journey will inspire more black climbers to make attempt the trek.

The group that set up Mount Everest, includes a high school science teacher, an Iraq War veteran and a small-business owner - all of them are originally from the US - except for one member of the team who is from Kenya.Reaching the top of the world's tallest mountain on May 12, their attempt was funded by a GoFundMe page.

The seven climbers thanked everyone who had donated to the page and making their collective dream possible.

According to the team, more than 6,000 thrill seekers have made the challenging journey to tackle Everest, but prior to their attempt, less than 10 were black climbers.

Writing on Instagram, the team said: "Our success was directly related to your support, well wishes and financial contributions.

“We are so thankful to the 1000+ people who donated directly, through the gofundme, and our holiday auction.

"This was at heart a community project. We really appreciate your support and your help getting the first all-Black team to Everest and ultimately to the summit."

Local Sherpa climbing guides, who help hundreds of mountaineers up the 29,000 feet climb helped the team to the summit.

Something the Full Circle expedition team said they could not have accomplished without their expert guidance.

Speaking to ABC News, team leader Philip Henderson said: "I am deeply honoured to report that seven members of the Full Circle Everest team reached the summit on May 12

"While a few members, including myself, did not summit, all members of the climb and Sherpa teams have safely returned to Base Camp where we will celebrate this historic moment.”