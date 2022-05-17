Several cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in England since the start of the month.

Here's everything you need to know about the virus and its threat level in the UK.

What is monkeypox and why is the UK reporting cases?

Monkeypox is a rare infection. It's mainly spread by wild animals in parts of west or central Africa.

The risk of catching it in the UK is very low, however, several cases have been confirmed in England this month.

The first was reported on May 6, three more cases were confirmed on Saturday 14 May, and four additional cases on Monday 16 May.

The first case was in a patient who had recently travelled from Nigeria where, health officials believe, they picked up the infection.

Two cases confirmed in London on May 14 lived in the same household but were not linked to the previous case.

One case of monkeypox confirmed in the North East on May 16 had no connection with the previous cases and does not have links to a country where the infection is endemic.

The other three confirmed on May 16 were all in London and, again, had no connection with the previous cases.

Of the latest four cases, common contacts have been identified between two of them and health officials said all those infected "self-identify as gay, bisexual or other men who have sex with men".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...

What are the symptoms?

It usually takes between five and 21 days for the first symptoms of the infection to appear.

The first symptoms of monkeypox include:

a high temperature

a headache

muscle aches

backache

swollen glands

shivering (chills)

exhaustion

A rash, which often begins on the face before spreading, usually appears one to five days after the first symptoms.

Handout image issued by the UK Health Security Agency of the stages of Monkeypox. Credit: UKHSA/PA

The rash, sometimes confused with chickenpox, starts as raised spots before becoming small fluid-filled blisters. The blisters eventually form scabs and later fall off.

Symptoms usually clear up in two to four weeks.

Is monkeypox dangerous?

Most people recover within a few weeks but severe illness can occur in some individuals.

Of the cases confirmed in the UK over the past month, at least three were treated in expert infectious disease units at hospital.

How does monkeypox spread?

You can catch monkeypox from an infected animal if you're bitten or you touch its blood, body fluids, spots, blisters or scabs.

It may also be possible to catch monkeypox by eating meat from an infected animal that has not been cooked thoroughly, or by touching other products from infected animals (such as animal skin or fur).

Monkeypox is not easily transmitted between people.

It's very uncommon to get monkeypox from a person with the infection because it does not spread easily between people. But it can be spread through:

touching clothing, bedding or towels used by someone with the monkeypox rash

touching monkeypox skin blisters or scabs

the coughs or sneezes of a person with the monkeypox rash

That's why health authorities highlighted the sexuality of the latest four cases due to the spread of the virus through close contact.

The UK Health Security Agency said: "The most recent cases are in gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men communities, and as the virus spreads through close contact, we are advising these groups to be alert to any unusual rashes or lesions on any part of their body, especially their genitalia, and to contact a sexual health service if they have concerns."

What should I do if I think I have monkeypox?

Monkeypox does not spread easily between people and the risk to the UK population is low, health authorities have stressed.

Anyone who thinks they could be infected with the virus is advised to contact clinics or GPs before visiting in person. These calls are always confidential.

Medical professionals have been warned to be alert to patients presenting with rashes without a clear alternative diagnosis and are advised to contact specialist services for advice.

People are advised to ask for an urgent GP appointment of call 111 only if they have symptoms of monkeypox and have recently returned from west or central Africa; or if they have been in contact with someone who has monkeypox.

Health authorities are contacting people who are close contacts of the very few confirmed cases. NHS guidance states: "If you have not been contacted, and you have not travelled to west or central Africa, it's extremely unlikely you have monkeypox."