Not only do Laura and Jason Kenny hold a record number of Olympic medals between a married couple, but they are also the first to be awarded a damehood and knighthood together, reports ITV News Correspondent Sejal Karia

Olympic cycling legends and married couple Laura and Jason Kenny have received tandem royal honours at Windsor Castle.

Dame Laura, a five-time Olympic gold medallist, received her damehood from the Duke of Cambridge on Tuesday alongside Sir Jason, a seven-time Olympic gold medallist, who was awarded a knighthood.

The golden couple, who have a dozen Olympic cycling gold medals between them, were given the titles for services to the sport.

Dame Laura Kenny is made a Dame Commander of the British Empire by the Duke of Cambridge Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

The cycling stars revealed that Prince William asked them if Sir Jason, who retired from racing to move into coaching, would now train Dame Laura.

She said: “He asked whether I was carrying on and whether now Jason coaches me, to which obviously I said he didn’t.

“And then he also said he will be at the Commonwealth Games as well which I’m hoping will be my next bike race, and he sent love to our family as well which was nice.”

Sir Jason, 34, added: “He [William] mentioned the fact I have retired and gone into coaching and said Laura had mentioned that I did not coach her.

“I just said ‘she doesn’t listen to me anyway’.”

Speaking after the ceremony, Sir Jason said it felt “very surreal” to have a new title, and said it was the perfect way to mark his retirement from the sport.

Sir Jason Kenny is made a Knight Bachelor by the Duke of Cambridge Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

When asked how the ceremony compares to performing in front of millions on the Olympic stage, Dame Laura quipped that their special day was “much more nerve-wracking”. She joked: “If I could walk up with a helmet on I’d be absolutely fine, no one can see how I’m feeling."

She continued: “But it was nice actually because the man on the door that sends you in said ‘just enjoy your moment’ and it was a real... incredible – I just need to take everything in.

“And I did and it was just wonderful and... to do it together as well - it’s just been a really special day.”

Sir Jason and Dame Laura spoke to reporters after the ceremony

Dame Laura also spoke out about how she felt "lonely" after losing her unborn child and opened up about her miscarriage and ectopic pregnancy to “give support to other women”.

Speaking about her decision to share her personal experiences in an Instagram post last month, she said she hoped it would help other women and families.

The 30-year-old said: “You wish it never happens to you and it’s not until you go through it that you realise how lonely it is, and I think it was that that made us realise that actually, OK, it was a bad situation to us but lots of people go through it.

“You don’t know where to turn to and I think just by us being ‘brave’, (as) lots of people were branding it.

“But by stepping out and actually saying ‘look, it can happen to anyone and it has happened to us’, it gave lots of people a platform.

“There were so many stories that people shared which they were happy for me to share.

“I just think if it gives support to other women, other families then that was the whole reason why I chose to speak out in the first place.”

Where can women go for support if they have suffered a miscarriage?

Tommy's has a detailed support page on its website for people who have suffered a miscarriage.

The Miscarriage Association offers support to people who have lost a baby. They have a helpline on 01924 200 799.