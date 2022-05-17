Plans have been set out for the UK to override a post-Brexit treaty which has created economic barriers for Northern Ireland (NI) and has caused an impasse on efforts to form a government there.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss announced plans to table legislation which would allow ministers to rip up the Northern Ireland Protocol - a move which has triggered warnings from the European Union.

The Protocol is an agreement between the UK and EU which ensures no hard border on the island of Ireland but places checks on trade flowing from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

She said the Protocol is putting the Good Friday peace agreement "under strain" because it is not supported by the unionists in Northern Ireland and is place "onerous" restrictions on businesses seeking to receive products from Great Britain.

"Without resolving these and other issues we will not be able to re-establish the executive and preserve the hard-won progress sustained by the Belfast-Good Friday Agreement. We need to restore the balance in the agreement," she told MPs.

Boris Johnson has insisted he does not want to to "scrap" the Protocol, but said he believes it can be "fixed" after meeting political leaders in Northern Ireland on Monday.

"Let's fix it - we don't want to nix it, we want to fix it and we want to work with out EU partners to do it," he said while speaking to broadcasters at the opening of the new Elizabeth Line in London.

But European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic said he had "significant concerns" about the plan, cautioning that "unilateral actions are not acceptable".

He warned that the EU will "respond with all measures at its disposal" if the UK moves ahead with the Bill.

He added: "With political will and commitment, practical issues arising from the implementation of the protocol in Northern Ireland can be resolved. The European Commission stands ready to continue playing its part, as it has from the outset."

The government says the legislation is an insurance policy in case negotiations with the European Union on the Protocol do not find a solution.

Ms Truss told MPs the legislation would seek to reform the Protocol and "our preference is to reach a negotiated outcome with the EU and we have worked tirelessly to that end and will continue to do so".

The legislation is not being tabled now but it is understood the government aims to do so before summer recess however negotiations with the EU on the protocol will continue in the meantime.

Ms Truss said the legislation would be consistent with the UK's international obligations and would not see it break international law.

She added that it will " cement" the bits of the Protocol that are working, such as the Common Travel Area, "while fixing" the aspects which are causing issues.

The EU insists that checks are necessary on some trade flowing east to west to protect the integrity of the Union's single market, but the DUP and UK government say it has created economic barriers for Northern Ireland.

The DUP is refusing to enter government with Sinn Féin over the contentious agreement, with the unionist party saying it is causing instability in Northern Ireland due to checks on trade which are hindering the country's ability to access certain products.

But a majority of elected politician in Stormont's new Assembly represent parties that support retaining the protocol, with many arguing that the arrangement offers the region protection from some of the negative economic consequences of Brexit.

They also point to the unfettered access Northern Ireland traders have to sell into the EU single market as a key benefit of the protocol.

But there are fears that ripping up the agreement could spark a trade war with the EU, which could further drive up prices at a time when people are struggling to contend with the cost-of-living crisis.

A Foreign Office source said Ms Truss' priority is to uphold the Good Friday Agreement and denied she is trying to "pick a fight" with Brussels.

The Good Friday Agreement, a treaty which has helped ensure peace on the island of Ireland, was signed with an understanding that Northern Ireland would remain part of the UK unless a majority on both sides of the border agreed.

Critics of the Protocol say it has changed Northern Ireland's constitutional position within the UK because it effectively places a border within the Irish Sea but not on the island of Ireland.

The European Commission has urged Britain to enter talks about the bloc's proposals on the protocol as a "much better course than engaging unilaterally".

Daniel Ferrie, a commission spokesman, told reporters in Brussels that the EU package offered during negations in October were "not a 'take it or leave it"' offer.

"The vice-president (Maros Sefcovic) said himself in his statement on Thursday that we made clear there is still potential to be explored in our proposals," he said.