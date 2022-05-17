Swimming pools facing summer closures amid chlorine shortage

Swimming pools in the UK are facing the prospect of closing during the summer months as the country deals with a chlorine shortage.

Major pools have already had to close in recent weeks, including one of the largest indoor facilities at Sportspark in Norwich, which shut for nearly a week earlier in May.

Worldwide transportation issues, combined with Brexit implications, disruptions to the supply chain caused by Covid and a fire at a US chemical plant have led to a reduced supply of chlorine in the UK.

Chris Hayes, managing director for the Swimming Pool and Allied Trades Association (SPATA), said the issues should be short-term but must be monitored closely.

“We are aware that some public pools have needed to close temporarily,” he said. “And chemical suppliers will be working with these leisure facilities to look at other appropriate pool chemicals that can be used.

“SPATA believes these issues will be short-term, but encourages leisure facilities to monitor the situation and work closely with their chemical suppliers.”

Saxon Pool and Leisure Centre in Bedfordshire only reopened on Tuesday at midday after temporarily closing due to the supply issues.

The centre confirmed on its website it has “now taken delivery of the essential chemicals.”

Why exactly is there a shortage?

The Pool Water Treatment Advisory Group pinpointed a shortage of calcium hypochlorite, which the organisation’s chair Janice Calvert put down to several factors: