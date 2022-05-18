Play Brightcove video

Watch as the Australian PM takes out a young boy during a football game

In scenes reminiscent of Boris Johnson flattening a schoolboy during a rugby game in Japan in 2015, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has also managed to knock out a young boy during a game of sport.

The Australian PM was out on the campaign trail in Tasmania taking part in a football game when he collided with the boy.

Mr Morrison was visiting Devonport Strikers Soccer Club on the island ahead of Australia's federal elections as he seeks to secure a rare fourth 3-year term for his party.

While taking part in the friendly match with the under-8s team Mr Morrison appears to not notice the young child as he keeps his eye on the ball before colliding with him and knocking them both to the ground.

Mr Morrison managed to avoid falling directly on the boy who got up apparently unharmed.

The club said on Facebook: "Our club values are determination, effort and respect. We think Luca showed plenty of determination and effort to stop the PM scoring at all costs!

"The latest star of the election is ok and looking forward to being the star of the show at school tomorrow!"

When Boris Johnson was visiting Tokyo as Mayor of London in 2015, he managed to knock over a schoolboy while playing a game of rugby.

Mr Morrison's collision is reminiscent of when Boris Johnson knocked over a child in Tokyo in 2015. Credit: PA

Mr Morrison's Liberal-National government is seeking to secure its fourth term in office, but in recent weeks the polls with the opposition Labour party have closed to neck and neck.

The incumbent prime minister is hoping his record of dealing with a series of unprecedented crises from the pandemic to wildfires and Australia's quick economic recovery will keep him in office.

The election will take place on Sunday.