China plane crash that killed 132 may have been intentional, report says

The fatal crash of a China Eastern Airlines plane may have been intentional, according to a report.

The Boeing-737 plummeted in March while carrying 132 people. There were no survivors, making the air disaster China's worst in a decade.According to the Wall Street Journal, flight data from one of the plane's black boxes indicated someone in the cockpit crashed the jet deliberately.

The article cited people familiar with the preliminary assessment of US officials.

The Boeing-737 was travelling from Kunming to the industrial centre of Guangzhou when it crashed in Guangxi province with 123 passengers and nine crew aboard.

The crash ignited a fire big enough to be seen on Nasa satellite images.

A piece of wreckage from China Eastern’s Flight MU5735 is seen after it crashed on the mountain in Tengxian County in southern China. Credit: Xinhua/AP

The plane had been travelling at around 30,000ft when suddenly it entered a deep dive at its cruising altitude speed of 455 knots (more than 500mph), according to data from flight-tracking website FlightRadar24.com. The data suggests the plane crashed within a minute-and-a-half of whatever went wrong. It stopped transmitting data just south-west of the Chinese city of Wuzhou, a city of three million in eastern Guangxi.

China’s last fatal crash of a civilian airliner was in 2010.