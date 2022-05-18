Inflation has hit a 40-year-high as energy bills soar and the cost-of-living crisis surges.

Consumer Prices Index inflation, which is the rate at which prices are rising, rose to 9% in the year to April, up from an already high 7% in March, the Office for National Statistics said.

It comes after the price cap on energy bills was hiked by 54% for the average household at the start of April, equivalent to a £700-a-year rise.

And the cost-of-living is being driven higher by Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, which has led to higher food and fuel prices.

Inflation is the rate of increase in prices for goods and services. If a loaf of bread costing £1 rises in price by 5p, the bread inflation is 5%.Grant Fitzner, chief economist at the ONS, said "around three-quarters of the increase in the annual rate this month came from utility bills."

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said the government "cannot protect people completely" from the global challenge of higher energy prices.

He added the government was "providing significant support where we can, and stand ready to take further action."

“We’re saving the average worker £330 a year through reducing National Insurance Contributions, changing Universal Credit to save over a million families around £1,000 a year, and providing millions of families with £350 each this year to help with their energy bills," the chancellor said.

But the rise would be a "huge worry for families already stretched," according to shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves, who said Labour will call for a vote in parliament on an emergency budget to help struggling families and pensioners.

The emergency vote comes after Tory MPs voted down a windfall tax on energy companies on Tuesday.

“We can’t wait any longer for action from this out of touch government,” the shadow chancellor told BBC Breakfast.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know