ITV News Correspondent Rebecca Barry explains why the government has backtracked on key elements of its anti-obesity strategy, and reports on how people are responding.

Boris Johnson is prioritising his own career over children's health, celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has said, after the government decided to delay its ban on multi-buy deals on unhealthy foods and junk food adverts before the watershed.

It follows Mr Oliver threatening to stage an "Eton Mess" protest at Number 10 if the government doesn't backtrack on its U-turns on key parts of the childhood obesity strategy.

Speaking to ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston, Mr Oliver said he believed the move was "self-preservation".

The 46-year-old said he understood the U-turn was due to "internal politics".

He said he believed there are a "handful of backbenchers that are saying they will do a vote of no confidence" in the PM if the ban had gone ahead.

"Ultimately I think this move is one gesture towards his own self-preservation over looking after the health of kids," Mr Oliver said.

"I mean, for me personally this was setting the template to make a difference to child health over the next 20 years."

Although Mr Oliver said he and others involved in children's health had been excited by the proposed changes, they were ultimately left disappointed when the bans were postponed.

"We feel that it's the slow erosion of the kind of measures that are required to make a difference for our kids," he said.

The government insists it is only postponing the ban on buy-one-get-one-free deals and TV junk food adverts before 9pm to help families struggling with the cost of living.

"Purses and pockets are squeezed and we're very aware of how difficult it is for people to be able to afford their day-to-day shopping," Health Minister Maria Caulfield MP told ITV News.

"Changes like this put extra pressure on those who are struggling right now," she added.

