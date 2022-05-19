President Joe Biden has invoked the Defence Production Act in a major step to boost the production of baby formula in the United States.

Families in the US are struggling to feed their children due to a nationwide shortage of formula, driven by the closure of the country's largest Abbott manufacturing plant.

Abbott recalled three of its products after four babies became sick with a rare type of bacterial infection after consuming them. Two babies later died.

President Biden's announcement means suppliers will need to direct ingredients to baby formula manufacturers before any other companies who have ordered the same goods, in an effort to eliminate production bottlenecks.

Korean war-era powers

The Defence Production Act gives the president the authority to require companies to prioritise the manufacture and allocation of products during a crisis.

The law was passed in 1950 during the Korean war.

It was also invoked during the coronavirus pandemic to speed up the production of medical equipment.

Shortages of baby formula has prompted some retailers to limit purchases. Credit: AP

Operation Fly Formula

As well as invoking the Act, the president is also authorising flights to bring in formula supplies that meet US safety standards from overseas, in what the White House is calling 'Operation Fly Formula'.

Mr Biden, who has come under mounting political pressure over the shortage, made the announcement in a video message released on Wednesday.

"I know parents across the country are worried about finding enough formula to feed their babies," the president said.

"As a parent and as a grandparent, I know just how stressful that is."

"I’ve directed my team to do everything possible to ensure there’s enough safe baby formula and that it is quickly reaching families that need it the most," Mr Biden added.

Abbott plant to resume production

Abbott Laboratories, which closed its Michigan manufacturing plant in February, has denied there is any direct link between its product and the babies who became sick and died.

The company said on Monday that it had reached an agreement with the US health regulator to restart production, but it will take eight to ten weeks before new products begin arriving in stores.

Abbott has been told it must overhaul its safety protocols before resuming production, after investigators published a list of problems in March, including lax safety and sanitary standards and a history of bacterial contamination in several parts of the plant.

