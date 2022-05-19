Play Brightcove video

Labour's Anneliese Dodds raised the allegations about former Conservative Party treasurer Sir Ehud Sheleg and called for an investigation, as ITV News Correspondent Libby Wiener reports

Labour has asked the Conservative Party to immediately launch an investigation to find out whether or not it accepted an “illegal” donation. Anneliese Dodds, Labour Party chair, has written to her Tory counterpart Oliver Dowden to raise questions over the 2018 donation in the name of former Conservative Party treasurer Sir Ehud Sheleg.

Sir Ehud acted as the Conservative Party's treasurer - a role which involves raising money for the party - between 2019 and 2021.

The New York Times (NYT) said it had reviewed documents linked to the donation, which was recorded as £450,000 by the party, and said it originated in a Russian account of Sir Ehud’s father-in-law, Sergei Kopytov.

Ms Dodds said she had written to Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden to demand answers. Credit: PA

Ms Dodds, raising a point of order in the House of Commons, referred to the article and said: “There are genuine questions to answer about whether a donation from Sir Ehud to the Conservative Party complied with UK law, given that it appeared to have originated from Sir Ehud’s father-in-law, Sergei Kopytov, a former senior pro-Kremlin politician in Ukraine and apparent owner of significant assets in Crimea.”

She went on to ask a series of questions, including: “Did the bank transfer at issue in the New York Times article originate from a Russian bank?” The NYT said Barclays bank, in an alert sent to the National Crime Agency in 2021, identified with “considerable certainty” Mr Kopytov to have been the “true source of the donation”. Sir Ehud’s lawyer reportedly said this is not the case.

Donations to political parties from individuals not on the UK electoral register are not allowed.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know

Ms Dodds said in a statement: “If the Conservatives have accepted an illegal donation the public deserve to know. The Conservative Party chair must act swiftly to set the record straight.” In her letter to Mr Dowden, she said: “This report suggests that your party has accepted a donation from a foreign citizen who was not registered to vote in this country. “If true, that donation would be illegal, yet a Conservative Party spokesman is quoted as saying ‘all donations comply with the law’. “The public deserves to know whether this is true.” Following a list of questions to Mr Dowden, she asked: “Will you therefore launch an immediate investigation into the case raised by the New York Times and commit to rooting out any remaining links between the Conservative Party and the Putin regime?” According to the NYT, Mr Kopytov said in a statement provided by Sir Ehud’s lawyer that he was a Ukrainian citizen and had not donated to any British political party – and that any donations made by his son-in-law “have nothing to do with me”. Sir Ehud’s lawyers said he has not been contacted by law enforcement in relation to the donation, according to the report.

A spokesperson for Sir Ehud Sheleg said in a statement: “The NYT’s allegations are a fabrication and Ms Dodds has unfortunately been sucked in by the paper’s outrageous distortion.

“The facts are that Mr Kopytov, Sir Ehud’s father-in-law, is a Ukrainian victim and is no Putin ‘ally’.

“He is currently a refugee in the Czech Republic, having lost his job as a senior civil servant when the Russians annexed Crimea in 2014 and more recently he has had his Crimean assets put on the Russian ‘nationalising’ list.

“Mr Kopytov has not made a donation to the Conservative Party, whether through Sir Ehud or by any other means. It’s completely untrue.

“The whole agenda-driven story is deeply offensive to Sir Ehud and his family, particularly given the unjustified war in Ukraine.”