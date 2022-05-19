Love Island contestants to wear second-hand clothes for first time

Love Island contestants will wear second-hand clothes for the first time in the history of the show, as ITV partners with eBay UK for season eight.

Producers of the hit reality show have ditched fast fashion brands and teamed up with the online marketplace in a bid to become more eco-friendly.

Islanders will wear pre-loved clothes this summer with a shared wardrobe situated in the new villa for the first time ever to extend the life cycle of clothes.

ITV producers said they hope the landmark move will inspire viewers to make more sustainable fashion choices.

"Pre-loved has always been our type on paper," eBay UK wrote on Twitter, referencing the popular phrase coined by Islanders.

It told consumers this summer is "the Year of Pre-Love" and said contestants will be encouraged to practice the "eat, sleep, rewear, repeat mentality".

Celebrity stylist and secondhand enthusiast, Amy Bannerman - who has worked with the likes of Dua Lipa, Rita Ora, Sophie Turner, Jonathan Van Ness and Lena Dunham - will style this year's Islanders.

The move came as new research by eBay found a fifth of Brits admit that they buy more second-hand fashion compared to two years ago and reveal on average, that 16% of their wardrobes are made up of pre-loved clothes.

Those aged 18 to 34 have the highest average percentage of second-hand clothes in their wardrobe (22%) - nearly double that of over-55s (12%).

In the last year, searches on eBay for ‘preloved clothes’ have multiplied eightfold, with Gen Z in particular driving the recommerce trend, as 80% confirm that they have recently bought second-hand goods.

The announcement has been met with praise, with Ethical Hour described it as a "landmark moment for sustainable fashion".

Mike Spencer, Executive Producer of Love Island, said: "As a show we strive to be a more eco-friendly production with more focus on ways in which we can visibly show this on screen.

"We aim to inspire our demographic and show that there are incredible finds to be had and how sharing is, in some small way, caring," he added.

Eve Williams, Chief Marketing Officer at eBay UK, said the company hopes that by joining forces with the influential programme "we’ll inspire the nation to think differently and make more conscious choices when it comes to their wardrobes.

"Whether that is selling a dress that is sitting at the back of their wardrobe or shopping for their favourite islanders second-hand looks - these small changes can make a big difference to driving circularity.”

Viewers will also be able to explore eBay’s Preloved Fashion via the ‘Shop the Show’ tab on the official Love Island app and get access to Islanders through eBay’s social content, direct from the villa.