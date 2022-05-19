The NHS in England has been told to prepare for another mass rollout of the coronavirus vaccine booster programme in the autumn, the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) has said.

It comes following interim advice from the government's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, which says a booster jab may be necessary for the vulnerable and those working in health and social care settings to "maintain their protection over the winter".

DHSC said it would "consider their final recommendations later this year", adding: “We have asked the NHS in England to begin preparations to ensure they are ready to deploy Covid vaccines to those eligible.”

Fatalities in the UK caused by Covid-19 have dropped dramatically since the rollout of vaccines, with thousands of people still catching the virus but very few of them getting severely ill.

There were 17 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test on Wednesday.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has previously suggested that many of those dying whilst having coronavirus are not dying because of it, but because they are suffering with a more serious illness at the same time.

The JCVI’s current view is that in autumn 2022, a Covid-19 booster vaccine should be offered to:

Residents and staff in a care home for older adults

Frontline health and social care workers

All those 65 years of age and over

Adults aged 16 to 64 years who are in a clinical risk group

Professor Wei Shen Lim, chair of Covid-19 vaccination on the JCVI, said: "Last year’s autumn booster vaccination programme provided excellent protection against severe Covid-19, including against the Omicron variant.

"We have provided interim advice on an autumn booster programme for 2022 so that the NHS and care homes are able to start the necessary operational planning, to enable high levels of protection for more vulnerable individuals and frontline healthcare staff over next winter.

"As we continue to review the scientific data, further updates to this advice will follow."