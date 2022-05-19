The Metropolitan Police investigation into lockdown breaking in Downing Street has concluded, the force said, however more fines are still to be issued.

Some 126 referrals for fixed penalty notices (FPNs) have been made in relation to illegal events held on government premises on eight dates during the coronavirus pandemic, while the gatherings were outlawed by lockdown rules.

Referrals have been made to fine 53 men and 73 women, however according to the force, some of those referred for a fine have not yet received theirs.

Some people received more than one FPN through Operation Hillman, which cost the Met Police £460,000 to carry out.

The force said it "will not be releasing or confirming the identity of anyone involved in this investigation or providing further details of our findings, in line with the approach we’ve taken throughout the pandemic".

It is understood Boris Johnson will face no further action in relation to the investigation on top of the fine he was previously issued - along with his wife Carrie and Chancellor Rishi Sunak - for attending his birthday celebration in June 2020.

A damning report from Sue Gray - the civil servant who carried out an internal investigation into government Covid-rule-breaking before passing evidence of criminality to the Met - is now expected to soon be published.

Many Tory MPs who expressed displeasure with the PM's management of Downing Street during the pandemic and his subsequent response to party allegations said they would wait for Ms Gray to publish before deciding whether to oust Mr Johnson.

Deputy Political Editor Anushka Asthana understands the report will be published next week, before the House of Commons rises for the Whitsun recess on Thursday.

The police investigation involved a team of twelve detectives working through 345 documents, including emails, door logs, diary entries and witness statements, 510 photographs and CCTV images and 204 questionnaires as part of a careful and thorough enquiry, the force said.

The events which resulted in fines are:

May 20, 2020 - The infamous Bring Your Own Booze party

June 18, 2020 - A Cabinet Office leaving do

June 19, 2020 - Boris Johnson’s 56th birthday

November 13, 2020 - Gathering in PM's Downing Street flat after Dominic Cummings quit

December 17, 2020 - Cabinet Office ‘Christmas party’

18 December 18, 2020 - Downing Street Christmas party, which ITV News revealed with video of staff joking about event

January 14, 2021 - More Downing Street leaving drinks to mark the departure of two permanent secretaries

April 16, 2021 - Two leaving dos on the eve of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral

Acting Deputy Commissioner Helen Ball, of the Met said: “There is no doubt that the pandemic impacted all of us in so many ways and strong feelings and opinions have been expressed on this particular issue.

“When Covid regulations were introduced, the Met was clear that whilst we would not routinely investigate breaches of regulations retrospectively, there may be occasions when it would be appropriate to do so.

“The information that we received with regard to the alleged breaches in Downing Street and Whitehall was sufficient to reach our criteria to begin such an investigation.

“Our investigation was thorough and impartial and was completed as quickly as we could, given the amount of information that needed to be reviewed and the importance of ensuring that we had strong evidence for each FPN referral.

“This investigation is now complete.”