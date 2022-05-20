Play Brightcove video

After Russian forces were pushed back from the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, the Siverskyi Donets river has become the new frontline.

Around Kharkiv, the frontlines are shifting.

The Russians may have been pushed out of Staryi Saltiv, but that doesn't mean they're leaving it in peace.

On the roads and in the buildings, Russian eyes and guns track every movement. Apartment blocks face snipers and artillery - with the slightest movement resulting in open fire.

Russian troops have been pushed back beyond the Donets river, which has now become the frontline.

Despite being ousted from Staryi Saltiv, Russian shelling continues on a daily basis.

Visiting a refuge below ground, the mental toll the war has had on residents becomes clear.

One resident, Nina - who has a pacemaker - told ITV News that the anxiety is crippling her. But Nina has nowhere else to go.

On the edge of town there were signs that the Russians were caught off-guard as shoes, toiletries, and articles of clothing were seen strewn across an abandoned camp.

A destroyed Russian T-90M tank, which was no match for British-supplied weaponry - lay at the side of the road. Credit: ITV News

The crew of a Ukrainian T-64 tank told our team of how they captured Russian equipment - and how it will be put back into service against their enemy.

"It was scary, but we did it. It was a spectacular victory," a crew member said.

Northwest of Kharkiv, Putin's forces have been pushed back inside their own border - but that doesn't mean they're out of the fight.

A local commander of a village within sight of the frontier showed our team how it's become the new frontline.

"When our forces approached the border, the Russians attack us with aircraft and artillery," he said.

As a result, they're digging trenches in sight of their much bigger neighbour. To defend their position, local troops have a machine gun made in the Second World War.

A damaged train carrying grain on destroyed train tracks. Credit: ITV News

Nearby - and just a stone's throw from Russia - a destroyed train carrying grain is a reminder of Ukraine's pivotal role in the world's food supply.

The cargo of grain has been lost, and much of this year's harvest might be too.

It will be felt in hardship and potential famine far from these borders for years to come.

The shift in frontlines here are not just Ukraine's concern. The consequences of this conflict are global.