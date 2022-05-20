The situation in Ukraine's Donbas region, where Russian troops have intensified their attacks, can be likened to "hell", Ukraine's president has said.

After failing to overrun Kyiv, President Putin's forces launched an all-out offensive in the Donbas - an eastern area where Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian forces for the past eight years.

On Friday, Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy decried an attack on the city of Severodonetsk.

Ukrainian servicemen study a Sweden shoulder-launched weapon system during a training session.

“It is hell there and that’s not an exaggeration,” he said in a nightly video address.

“The brutal and completely senseless bombardment of Severodonetsk. Twelve dead and dozens wounded there in just one day.”

Ukraine's military said in a morning update that Russian ground troops took losses in Severodonetsk and eventually retreated.

The nearby city of Lysychansk was also shelled, according to the region’s governor.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know

In order to bolster their offensive in Donbas, Russian commanders will come under increasing pressure to reallocate troops from the southern city of Mariupol, Britain's Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said.

Russian forces there have been engaged in a nearly three-month siege, with the Azovstal steel plant remaining a key focus.

An unknown number of defenders remain in the sprawling complex, which is the last bastion of Ukrainian resistance in the city.

In Ukraine's northeastern Chernihiv region, strikes include that on the village of Desna, President Zelenskyy said. He added that many were killed and rescuers were still going through the rubble. “The bombing and shelling of our other cities, the air and missile strikes by the Russian army, are not simply military operations in a time of war... It is a conscious and criminal attempt to kill as many Ukrainians as possible,” Zelenskyy said.

He then accused Russian troops of genocide, an accusation he's levelled at Moscow throughout the war.