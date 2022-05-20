Prince Charles shows off dance moves during traditional drum dance in Canada

Play Brightcove video

Prince Charles busted some moves as he took part in a 1,000-year-old traditional Dene Dum Dance in Yellowknife, the capital of Canada’s Northwest Territories.

The Prince of Wales, who has been on a three-day royal tour of Canada with Camilla, also spoke with Chief Edward Sangris and Chief Fred Sangris privately about issues affecting indigenous people on his trip to see the Yellowknives Dene First Nation Leadership at the Chief Drygeese Government Building in Detta.

Charles was then happily coaxed by the chiefs to participate in the conga-style dance.

He smiled as dancers took selfies while the line wound itself in a circle around the room.

The dance, which consists of drumming and singing, is performed at most gatherings and celebrations.

The drummers sing and play their caribou hide drums in a rhythmic beat while dancing around in a circle - always in a clockwise direction, to follow the direction of the sun.

Charles also watched two teams take part in demonstrations of the Dene Hand Game contest. Credit: Jacob King/PA

Jennifer Drygeese, 67, said afterwards that Charles' dancing "means a lot to us."

“He was really good, he had rhythm. He really looked like he enjoyed himself," she said.

“He just got up and danced. He looked like he has done it before.”

Chief Edward said: “It was awesome. He fitted right in. It shows he really does care about the community.”

Charles also gave the chiefs two bird boxes from his home at Highgrove.

Listen to ITV News Royal Rota podcast for a weekly update on all things royal