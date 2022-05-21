Australian prime minister concedes defeat in election

Australia’s prime minister has conceded defeat after an election that could deliver a minority government.

Scott Morrison acted quickly after Saturday's election despite millions of votes yet to be counted because an Australian prime minister must attend a Tokyo summit on Tuesday with US, Japanese and Indian leaders.

"I believe it’s very important that this country has certainty. I think it’s very important this country can move forward," Mr Morrison said.

"And particularly over the course of this week with the important meetings that are being held, I think it’s vitally important there’s a very clear understanding about the government of this country," he added.

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese will be sworn in as prime minister after his Labor party got its first electoral win since 2007.

Why did Sue Gray and the prime minister have a private meeting?

Play Brightcove video

Labor has promised more financial assistance and a robust social safety net as Australia grapples with the highest inflation since 2001 and soaring housing prices. The party also plans to increase minimal wages, and on the foreign policy front, it proposed to establish a Pacific defense school to train neighboring armies in response to China’s potential military presence on the Solomon Islands on Australia’s doorstep. It also wants to tackle climate change with a more ambitious 43% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

The government was seeking a fourth three-year term. Opposition leader Anthony Albanese’s party ended the six-week campaign as a favorite to win its first election since 2007. But Morrison defied the opinion polls in 2019 by leading his coalition to a narrow victory. His coalition holds the narrowest of majorities — 76 seats in the 151-member House of Representatives, where parties need a majority to form a government.