There is more value in electronic waste than meets the eye, as Rhys Williams reports

As the country's official coin-makers, the Royal Mint knows a thing or two about precious metals.

It knows, for a start, that the best place to mine them isn't necessarily in the ground.

That's why its launching a new jewellery range this weekend, made from gold that's been recycled from old mobile phones and computers.