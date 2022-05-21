US and South Korea open to expanded military drills to deter North Korea

The US will consider joint military drills with South Korea to deter the nuclear threat from North Korea, President Joe Biden has said.

Speaking alongside his South Korean counterpart Yoon Suk Yeol, Mr Biden said cooperation between the two countries shows “our readiness to take on all threats together.”

North Korea, which has defended its nuclear weapons and missile development as a deterrence against what it describes as US threats, could respond angrily to Saturday’s announcement.

It has long described joint military exercises as rehearsals for an invasion, although the allies have portrayed the drills as defensive.

"Today, President Yoon and I committed to strengthening our close engagement and work together to take on challenges of regional security,” Mr Biden said.

“Including addressing the threat posed by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, by further strengthening our deterrence posture and working toward a complete denuclearisation of the Prince of the Korean Peninsula.

“As the president has already spoken to, promoting stability across the Taiwan Straits, as well as ensuring freedom of navigation, including in the South China Sea and beyond.”

Mr Biden and Mr Yoon affirmed in remarks at the joint news conference that their shared goal is the complete denuclearisation of North Korea.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know

The US and South Korea said in a joint statement that they were committed to a “rules-based international order” following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Yet Mr Biden also reiterated his offer of vaccines to North Korea as Covid spreads at a dangerously fast speed.

This included an offer to route them through China if that would be more acceptable.

Asked if he would be willing to meet with Kim Jong Un, Mr Biden said that would depend on whether the North Korean leader was "sincere" and "serious."

US President Joe Biden, right, and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, left, arrive for a state dinner at the National Museum of Korea. Credit: AP

"Yes, we’ve offered vaccines, not only to North Korea but China as well," Mr Biden said. "We’re prepared to do that immediately. We’ve gotten no response."

The division of the Korean Peninsula after World War II has led to two radically different countries.

In South Korea, Mr Biden is touring factories for computer chips and next-generation autos in a democracy and engaging in talks for greater cooperation.

But in the north, there is a deadly coronavirus outbreak in a largely unvaccinated autocracy that can best command the world's attention by flexing its nuclear capabilities.