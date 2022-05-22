Cabinet minister Nadhim Zahawi has insisted the Prime Minister has "never intervened" in Sue Gray's report into lockdown-breaking parties held at Downing Street and Whitehall, despite admitting he doesn't know what was discussed in a meeting between the pair.

Boris Johnson is under pressure to explain why he met with top civil servant Ms Gray to discuss her pivotal partygate report, after the news emerged on Friday night.

It is understood the pair held at least one meeting to give an update on the document’s progress while it was being drafted.

Labour has called on the PM to "urgently explain why he held a secret meeting with Sue Gray to discuss her report, despite claiming her investigation was completely independent."

With Sue Gray's report due to be published next week, we will soon find out how much detail has bene included

The Education Secretary insisted to Sky News the PM has "never intervened" in the investigation and stressed Ms Gray’s integrity is "unquestionable".

He could not, however, say who called the meeting or what was discussed.

"All I can say to you is the meeting that took place between Sue Gray and the Prime Minister – I can’t tell you who called the meeting."

Asked what was discussed, he also said: "I don’t know."

Quizzed on how he could be sure Mr Johnson did not intervene if he did not know what was discussed in a meeting, Mr Zahawi told the Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme: "Because I know the PM has been determined from day one, and he shared that with me, with other ministers and of course the country, that he would have Sue Gray conduct her report independently, he would never intervene or in any way try and influence that report."

He added: "That is what Sue Gray has done and will publish. And then the PM will respond to it afterwards."

Asked what reason the PM might have for meeting Ms Gray prior to the publication of the report, he said: "If a meeting’s gone in the diary for Sue Gray and the Prime Minister to meet, I guarantee you it’s not because the Prime Minister wants to influence the report."

Amid pressure for an explanation from Number 10, Mr Zahawi said: "Let’s not… create this sort of air of doubt around a process that has been absolutely robust and rigorous."

In a statement on Friday night, a Number 10 spokesperson: "The PM commissioned the investigation led by Sue Gray and has been clear throughout that it should be completely independent.

"As he reiterated again today, the decision on what and when to publish rests entirely with the investigation team and he will respond in Parliament once it concludes".

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi. Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

A watered-down version of the report has already been published, at the request of the Metropolitan Police who were still investigating criminal activity in relation to partygate at the time.

That report found a "failure of leadership" at Downing Street and behaviour that was "difficult to justify" given the "backdrop of the pandemic" and the sacrifices the general public had made.

Scotland Yard’s four-month probe into lockdown-busting parties at the heart of government was closed on Thursday, paving the way for the publication of Ms Gray's report in full.

A total of 126 fines were handed out to 83 people and the force confirmed the PM would not be punished further than the £50 fine he received in April for attending his own birthday bash in June 2020, when indoor mixing was banned.