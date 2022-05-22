Following the success of its "Russian warship, f*** you" stamps, the Ukrainian postal service is set to issue a new set of stamps marking the sinking of the Russian warship Moskva.

"Russian warship… DONE! Glory to the nation!" marks the sinking of the cruiser in the Black Sea on April 14 - which had been leading the naval effort in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Russia initially claimed the vessel sank after a fire sparked ammunition explosions, while Ukrainian forces' Operational Command South said the explosion was set off after they struck the vessel, causing significant damage.

Russia said the crew - usually around 500 people - was evacuated.

Three million stamps which depict a Ukrainian soldier giving the middle finger to the ship, and others showing the same scene after the sinking of the vessel, are set to be released on May 23.

In April, Ukrposhta released one million stamps with a similar design titled "Russian warship, f**k you…!" marking the moment Ukrainian border guards stationed on Snake Island in the Black Sea refused to surrender.

Thousands of people queued for hours at Kyiv's main post office when the stamps were released.