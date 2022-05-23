Challenge Anneka returns to British TV screens 30 after it was first aired

Challenge Anneka is set to return to British TV screens 30 years after the original series first aired.

TV presenter and broadcaster Anneka Rice, 63, will don her lycra jumpsuit and grab her brick-line mobile phone once again for a new Channel 5 four-part series that will highlight everyday heroes and deserving communities at a time when they are in need of help.

Across the series, Ms Rice and her team will meet a wide range of inspirational people who will do everything they can to achieve the challenges.

Ms Rice will visit secret locations to meet the individuals at the heart of each challenge and be briefed on the task ahead of them.

Challenge Anneka originally aired on BBC One between 1989 and 1995. Her challenge was to fulfil a charitable project on a tight budget and under time constraints by persuading people, organisations and companies to help. In one episode, firefighters were called into water a community football pitch during a heatwave.

The series was later rebooted on ITV for two special episodes which aired in 2006 and 2007.

Armed with her trusty phone, buggy, lorry and Dave “the Soundman” Chapman – who also featured in the original series - Ms Rice and her team of volunteers will be tackling a fresh set of challenges, responding to problems people are facing today.

Speaking about the new series, Rice said: “I can’t believe this is actually happening.

“The last few years have shown us all the power of community and how it’s good to be part of something bigger than ourselves.

“Dave the Soundman and I may have 130 years between us but the whole team is as motivated as ever to make a difference and shine a spotlight on people and organisations who need help.

“Three decades on, the issues may look different but at their core they are the same, they’re about people and communities.

“And we may look a bit different too but our hearts and willingness to get stuck in are the same.”

Challenge Anneka will air on Channel 5 later this year.