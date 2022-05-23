The number of confirmed cases of monkeypox in England has risen to 56, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.

The latest figures come after the first infection was confirmed in Scotland on Monday.

The latest figures from England were an increase of 36 from the previously confirmed 20 cases.

Whilst the current outbreak is significant and concerning, the risk to the UK population remains low, UKHSA said in a statement. The disease is usually mild but can cause severe illness in some cases.

Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UKHSA, thanked people affected for coming forward saying they are “helping us limit the spread of this infection in the UK”.

The smallpox vaccine is being offered to very close contacts of those who have been affected.

Those at the highest risk of contracting the disease are being asked to self-isolate at home for 21 days, with others warned to be on the lookout for symptoms.

Transmission between people is occurring in the UK, with a large proportion of cases identified in the gay, bisexual and men who have sex with other men community.

Monkeypox is not normally a sexually-transmitted infection, but it can be passed on by direct contact during sex.

It can also be spread through touching clothing, bedding or towels used by someone with the monkeypox rash, and through the coughs and sneezes of somebody with the infection.

Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion.