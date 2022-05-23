Boris Johnson has been accused of "repeatedly" lying to Parliament after ITV News released a series of photographs showing him drinking with colleagues at a time when coronavirus rules banned most socialising.

The four images of the prime minister appearing to give a speech with a drink in hand cast fresh doubts over his denial that the event took place - and the police decision not to fine him over the November 13, 2020 event.

Mr Johnson had imposed England's second national lockdown just eight days before the event, banning people from socialising indoors from people outside their household.

He was asked specifically about the event on December 8, telling Labour MP Catherine West in the Commons that, "no" there had not been a gathering on that date, adding: "I am sure that whatever happened, the guidance was followed and the rules were followed at all times."

December 8, 2021: Boris Johnson denies party took place:

But social media users said Mr Johnson had been "caught out" by the photographs, which many people said proved him to be a liar.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said: "While the British public were making huge sacrifices, Boris Johnson was breaking the law.

"Boris Johnson said repeatedly that he knew nothing about law-breaking - there's no doubt now, he lied. Boris Johnson made the rules, and then broke them.

"The prime minister has demeaned his office. The British people deserve better. While Labour has a plan for tackling the cost-of-living crisis, Tory MPs are too busy defending the indefensible actions of Boris Johnson."

Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper said the images show Mr Johnson "has taken the British people for fools" as she called for Tories to remove him from office.

"It's becoming clearer than ever that Boris Johnson lied to the British people and to Parliament.

"Conservative MPs must do their duty and sack this law-breaking prime minister. Every day he remains in office will do more damage to public trust and to our democracy."

The Commons Privileges Committee is due to investigate whether Mr Johnson lied to Parliament with his denials of rule-breaking.

Intentionally misleading the House would normally be a resigning matter, according to the ministerial code which the PM has signed.

The Met Police is also coming under intense criticism for its decision to not fine Mr Johnson over the gathering, given the rules at the time only allowed two people from different households to mix indoors.

Officers did investigate this party, however apparently decided not to fine Mr Johnson for attending despite one photograph showing him with seven other people.

A No 10 spokeswoman said: "The Cabinet Office and the Met Police have had access to all information relevant to their investigations, including photographs.

"The Met have concluded their investigation and Sue Gray will publish her report in the coming days, at which point the Prime Minister will address Parliament in full."

Mr Johnson, his wife Carrie and Chancellor Rishi Sunak were all fined for attending Mr Johnson's 56th birthday party in June 2020, despite sources claiming he was at other gatherings much more likely to have broken the rules.

