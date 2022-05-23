A court in Ukraine has sentenced a Russian soldier to life in prison for killing a Ukrainian civilian in the first war crimes trial held since the start of Moscow's invasion.

Sergeant Vadim Shishimarin, 21, was convicted of killing 62-year-old Oleksandr Shelypov in the north-eastern Sumy region on February 28, four days into the invasion.

He pleaded guilty and admitted shooting Mr Shelypov but said he had been acting on orders.

On Monday, the court in Kyiv sentenced Shishimarin - a member of a Russian tank unit - to life behind bars.

Shishimarin had told the court an officer insisted the Ukrainian man, who was speaking on his mobile phone, could pinpoint their location to the Ukrainian forces.

During the trial, Shishimarin asked the widow of Mr Shelypov to forgive him.

His lawyer, Victor Ovsyanikov, argued his client had been unprepared for the “violent military confrontation” and mass casualties that Russian troops encountered when they first invaded Ukraine.

Mr Shelypov's wife, Kateryna Shelypova, had earlier told ITV News that her husband, who served with the KGB during the Soviet era, was killed just outside their home, close to where Russian troops were allegedly trying to enter a neighbour's property.

"They have brought too much grief to us," she said, referring to Russian soldiers, whose actions, she said, are unforgivable.

"Too many children have died. There has been too much brutality."