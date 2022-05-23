Covid: What countries are allowing unvaccinated travellers from the UK to visit?

As the Omicron wave dissipates, countries across the world are continuing to ease their Covid travel curbs in order to welcome visitors again.

With the half-term quickly approaching and summer holidays on the horizon, many Brits are considering what overseas destinations they want to escape to.

In March, the UK announced that all Covid travel restrictions, including the requirement for all unvaccinated arrivals to get tested, would be scrapped, reflecting a change in the border policies of many European nations.

Spain has become the latest to ease travel curbs, but others retain a host of test requirements before holidaymakers can enter, with some countries around the world entirely blocking the unvaccinated from visiting.

So, what countries are open to those who have not yet had any coronavirus jabs?

Spain

Unvaccinated UK citizens can now travel to Spain by showing a negative PCR or antigen test on arrival.

People can also provide a certificate showing they had recovered from coronavirus within the last 180 days.

Fully vaccinated travellers will still need to show proof of vaccination, though under-12s are exempted from having to show any certificates.

Previously, Spain had insisted on full vaccination for entry for anyone over 12 - even if travellers have recently recovered from Covid.

A Spanish flag waves as bathers enjoy the beach in Barbate, Cadiz province, south of Spain. Credit: Emilio Morenatti/AP

Greece

From May 1, passengers arriving in Greece were no longer required to show a proof of Covid vaccination, a negative Covid test, or a Covid recovery certificate, which proves a person has had a coronavirus infection less than six months ago.

These rules apply to all travellers, regardless of vaccination status.

Travellers entering Greece may still be required to undergo a rapid Covid-19 test on arrival.

Italy

Anyone who is unvaccinated and over six (not 12, which is often the case) must prove their Covid status with a test.

At present, all travellers require proof of vaccination, or evidence of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours before entering Italy, a negative rapid lateral flow test taken within the 48 hours before entry, or a Covid recovery certificate.

France

From the start of April, UK travellers who were not fully vaccinated, and over the age of 12, had to have proof of a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours or an antigen test result taken within 48 hours pre-departure.

Fully vaccinated individuals can enter without a Covid-19 test result at the border, but need to show proof of vaccination, such as through the NHS Covid pass.

France will recognise travellers aged 18 and over as ‘vaccinated’, providing they have completed an initial vaccine course within the last nine months.

However, if more than nine months have passed since your initial jab, and you have not since received a booster, you will be considered unvaccinated.

Portugal

Portugal requires lateral flow tests for the unvaccinated to be completed by a healthcare professional no more than 24 hours before departure.

Unvaccinated travellers can also show proof of a negative PCR test, taken no more than 72 hours before boarding.

Fully vaccinated travellers can enter mainland Portugal without taking a test - but must show proof of inoculation, such as through evidence on an NHS Covid Pass.

Tourists look at downtown Lisbon from a view point in Bairro Alto, or High Quarter. Credit: AP

America

People travelling to the US must be fully vaccinated to travel to the US and are still required to present evidence of a negative Covid test.

Only those with an 'exception' or are US Citizens, US nationals or US lawful permanent residents will be able to enter America without having been vaccinated.

Exceptions include under 18s and people on diplomatic or official foreign government travel.

Before boarding a flight to the USA, most passengers - regardless of vaccination status - are required to show a negative Covid test result taken no more than one day before travel.

Here are some other countries where unvaccinated Brits can travel to:

Bahamas

Cuba

Cyprus

Denmark

Iceland

Ireland

Israel

Kenya

Mexico

Norway

Poland

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Africa

Sri Lanka

Switzerland

Turkey

Venezuela

You can read more about specific entry requirements to individual countries here.