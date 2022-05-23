This video contains distressing images Play Brightcove video

A lion in Jamaica appears to have severed the finger of a zoo worker who stuck his finger into the enclosure.

Footage, which has been watched on Twitter over 3.9 million times, shows a man at Jamaica Zoo, Lacovia repeatedly reaching through the gaps of the fence and towards the lion.

Suddenly, the cat clamps its jaws around the worker's finger. He shouts expletives as he tries to pull himself free.

The man eventually lost his finger to the lion, witnesses told the Jamaica Observer.

In a statement, Jamaica Zoo referred to the man as a "contractor" and said the incident bears no reflection on the zoo's safety policies.

"The Management and Staff here at Jamaica Zoo wishes to reassure the public that we pride ourselves on the love, care, and professional treatment our animals receive. Similarly with respect to the professional conduct of all team members," the zoo said.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know

"The actions displayed in a video by a contractor to Jamaica Zoo, is tragic and do not represent the safety procedures and policies that must be adhered to at all times at Jamaica Zoo. "We are currently reviewing the video, with a view of preventing any future recurrences. "It is an unfortunate event that should never have happened, and we the family of Jamaica Zoo are doing everything to assist the gentleman in moving forward."

A zoo in Jamaica's capital Kingston sought to distance itself from the incident on Twitter.

Hope Zoo wrote: "The awful viral video of a lion being taunted by its keeper did NOT occur at #HopeZoo. "We definitely do not condone the abuse of animals for the entertainment of guests."