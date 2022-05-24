Play Brightcove video

ITV News Entertainment Reporter Rishi Davda speaks to Benny and Björn about the new tech

It has been 41 years since Swedish supergroup Abba last performed to a live crowd, now they're back, but as you've never seen them before.

The group are about to embark on seven-months worth of gigs from a purpose built arena in London.

Or rather digitally rendered versions of the band, dubbed 'Abba-tars', will be performing.

With each member now into their 70s, the band has been involved in helping create their futuristic doppelgangers.

Unscripted - Listen to the arts and entertainment podcast

Carefully crafted through motion capture technology, the pop legends have said they are sometimes "shocked" that it isn't them performing.

Speaking to ITV News, Abba singer and songwriter Björn Ulvaeus said: "It is very hard to describe what it is, because nobody has ever done it before.

"It is such a strange and wonderful thing when those voices come out of those lips and those faces - something very special happens."

ABBA composer and member Benny Andersson added: "It is really magical what they have achieved, its like witchcraft.

"The fact that you can be onstage at the same time as you're at home walking the dog, that was intriguing, I thought yeah that is interesting."

The two have eluded that the 'Abba-tars' might be in for more adventures after this initial seven-month run in London.