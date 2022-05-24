Energy price cap expected to rise by almost £1,000 in October, says Ofgem CEO

The energy price cap in the UK is expected to rise by almost £1,000 in October when regulator Ofgem re-adjusts pricing for domestic customers.

Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley has told the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee the regulator is expecting an energy price cap in October "in the region of £2,800", up from the £1,971 it is currently at.

The cap jumped by around £700 in April, adding hundreds to the household bills of people who were already struggling to contend with the cost-of-living crisis.

On top of sky-high energy bills, people are regularly seeing record fuel prices at petrol pumps, inflation is at a 40-year high of 9% and National Insurance contributions have increased.

And the situation could get even worse in October than forecast, with Mr Brearly telling the Committee " it's quite possible this [price cap] could go higher", adding: "The volatility in the gas market is huge."

The government has repeatedly said it stands ready to offer new support but has indicated it is waiting until it is clear what the situation will be in the autumn.

Mr Brearley told the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee: "I am afraid to say conditions have worsened in the global gas market since Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Gas prices are higher and highly volatile. At times they have now reached over 10 times their normal level

"I know this is a very distressing time for customers but I do need to be clear with this committee, with customers and with the government about the likely price implications for October.

"Therefore later today I will be writing to the Chancellor to give him our latest estimates of the price cap uplift.

"This is uncertain, we are only part way through the price cap window, but we are expecting a price cap in October in the region of £2,800."