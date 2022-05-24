Sources have suggested that the Sue Gray report will include photographs of Boris Johnson, Chancellor Rishi Sunak, and Cabinet secretary Simon Case, but will protect the identities of other civil servants who attended gatherings in Downing street.

That would mean photos of Mr Case at the birthday gathering in the Cabinet room that resulted in the PM and chancellor receiving fines - an inconsistency that has raised questions about the Met investigation.

Sources said the report - which could be sent to No 10 early tomorrow and be published by mid-morning - will have photographs similar to those published by ITV News this week.

This photo, released by ITV News, of Boris Johnson drinking during lockdown has sparked fury. Credit: ITV News

I've also heard that the PM and chancellor could try to move the agenda on straight away on Thursday - with a new cost of living package after warnings that the energy price cap could rise to £2,800 this October.

However, insiders admitted that while that was the hope - timing could be a little tight, so close to tomorrow's report, and given that Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak still need to agree to the package.

On Ms Gray's report - I've also heard of a row between her and Mr Case over whether officials will be named. She had wanted to identify around 15 or 20 senior figures- but he wanted them to remain anonymous.

One source claimed that Ms Gray had said that she would only remove names with what is known as a ministerial directive - in which a minister (probably Michael Ellis) insists on the move.

But Downing street sources insisted that it was totally up to her whether to name individuals or not.

