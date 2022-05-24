Two dead after shooting at Texas primary school

Two people are dead and more than a dozen children hospitalised following a shooting at a Texas primary school, hospital officials have said. Thirteen children were taken by ambulance or bus to Uvalde Memorial Hospital after an active shooter was reported at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, about 85 miles west of San Antonio, the hospital said.

It is unclear the extent of the injuries sustained by the 13 children, as is whether the dead are included in this count. Another hospital, University Hospital in San Antonio, said a 66-year-old woman was in critical condition.

The suspected shooter was taken into custody shortly after 1pm local time, the Uvalde Police Department said.

Robb Elementary School has an enrolment of just under 600 students. Earlier, the district had said that all schools in the district were locked down because of gunshots in the area. A Uvalde Police Department dispatcher said the scene was still active and that no other information was immediately available. School and city officials did not immediately return messages seeking comment. The district said that the city’s civic centre was being used as a reunification centre for pupils.