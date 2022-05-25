Play Brightcove video

Kate Moss has denied Amber Heard's claim that Johnny Depp pushed her down a set of stairs during their relationship in the 1990s as she briefly took the stand in the couple's defamation trial.

The supermodel and Depp's former girlfriend made the comments when she testified as a rebuttal witness in the Virginia courtroom on Wednesday.

Johnny Depp and Kate Moss arrive for the premiere of 'Fear And Loathing In Las Vegas' at the Palais Des Festivals in Cannes, France,1998. Credit: PA

Heard had made a passing reference in her testimony to a rumour that Depp had pushed Moss down a set of stairs when they dated.

She referenced Moss as she described a fight in which she admitted hitting Depp on a staircase because she said Depp charged and swung at Heard's sister, Whitney.

"I just in my head instantly think of Kate Moss and stairs," Heard said.

In testimony made over video link on Wednesday, Moss said Depp had never assaulted her, though she said she did slip down a staircase after a rainstorm at a resort in Jamaica, adding Depp came to her aid.

Asked by Ben Chew, Depp's attorney, what had happened in Jamaica with Depp, Moss said:

"I, we were leaving the room, and Johnny left the room before I did and there had been a rainstorm, and as I left the room, I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back.

"I screamed because I was in, because I didn't know what happened to me, and I was in pain, and he came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention."

Moss added Depp "never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs," during the course of their relationship.

The supermodel's testimony lasted less than five minutes and she was not cross-examined.

Credit: AP

Mr Depp is suing Heard for $50m (£40m) over an article she wrote in The Washington Post where she claimed to be a victim of domestic abuse, without naming her ex-husband.

He claims he lost work, most notably in Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, due to the article.

Depp has denied he ever struck Heard, and says she was the abuser in the relationship. Heard has testified about more than a dozen separate instances of physical abuse she says she suffered at Depp's hands.