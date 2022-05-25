'We got away with it': Partygate details revealed in Sue Gray report

Sue Gray's report into Covid-rule-breaking on Downing Street has been published, revealing highly-damaging details of the partygate saga.

The senior leadership at Number 10 was heavily criticised in the report, with top civil servant Ms Gray saying they must "bear responsibility" for the party culture in Downing Street, which came about due to a "failure of leadership".

The report contained several photographs, including images of Mr Johnson and Rishi Sunak and Cabinet Secretary Simon Case at the PM's birthday celebration.

Mr Johnson, his wife Carrie and Chancellor Sunak were fined for attending that event, however Mr Case was not.

Here are some interesting aspects from the report:

Official says 'we seem to have got away' with party

Principal Private Secretary to the Prime Minister Martin Reynolds boasted "we seem to have got away with" the infamous BYOB garden party in a WhatsApp message to a special adviser.

Mr Reynolds has become known as person who invited around 100 staff to "make the most of the lovely weather" in the Number 10 garden, adding: "Please join us from 6pm and bring your own booze!"

A No 10 special adviser thanked Mr Reynolds for "providing the wine", saying it was "a very kind thing to do and I know everyone really appreciated it."

In another WhatsApp on an unknown date to a special adviser, Mr Reynolds wrote: "Best of luck - a complete non story but better than them focusing on our drinks (which we seem to have got away with)."

Senior leadership must take responsiblity for party culture on Downing Street

The report said the public would be "dismayed" by a series of breaches of coronavirus rules in No 10 and Westminster.

"The events that I investigated were attended by leaders in government. Many of these events should not have been allowed to happen," she said.

She condemned the wider culture that had been allowed to develop under Mr Johnson's leadership.

She said some of the more junior officials who attended parties "believed that their involvement in some of these events was permitted given the attendance of senior leaders".

"The senior leadership at the centre, both political and official, must bear responsibility for this culture," Ms Gray said.

Someone was sick at a karaoke party and there was even a minor altercation

On June 18, 2020 a gathering took place in No 10 to mark the departure of an official, which appears to have descended into chaos.

Helen MacNamara, who was at the time deputy Cabinet secretary, attended for part of the evening and provided a karaoke machine for the event.

"The event lasted for a number of hours, Ms Gray said, adding: "There was excessive alcohol consumption by some individuals.

"One individual was sick. There was a minor altercation between two other individuals."

Who is Cabinet Secretary Simon Case?

Simon Case is the UK's most senior civil servant, who provides advice to the PM and his ministers as well as leading the civil service.

There was speculation he would resign after being pictured in the partygate report however it is now understood that he will stay in post.

He was initially given the role of carrying out the inquiry Ms Gray was eventually tasked with but was relieved of that duty after reports implicated him in potential rule-breaking.

Mr Case was not fined by officers conducting the Operation Hillman investigation.

He was appointed Cabinet Secretary and Head of the Civil Service in September 2020.

Before this he was appointed Permanent Secretary at No10, focusing on Covid-19 and the response to the pandemic.

He has also served in the Royal Household, having previously been Private Secretary to HRH Prince William, Duke of Cambridge.

Who is Sue Gray and how did she end up investigating the prime minister?

Sue Gray is a senior civil servant who in her day job is second permanent secretary at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, working under Michael Gove.

She found herself in the position of carrying out an investigation into the conduct of her boss and colleagues after Mr Johnson ordered an inquiry to look into the various allegations of rule breaking being reported in the media.

The initial probe was only set up to look into a Downing Street Christmas party on December 18, 2020, which was revealed after ITV News released a video showing staff laughing about attending the bash.

Cabinet Secretary Simon Case was asked to carry out the inquiry before Ms Gray, but was swiftly removed from that role after reports claimed he attended a separate event at around the same time.

More reports of further parties were reported by the media as Ms Gray launched her investigation and the scope of the inquiry was extended at numerous occasions so she could look into the claims.

Ms Gray is highly regarded as someone with integrity among people in government, despite recent criticisms that her report may be influenced following her meeting with Mr Johnson.

She has experience running investigations and was previously director-general of propriety and ethics in the Cabinet Office from 2012 to 2018.

In 2012 she oversaw the plebgate inquiry after former chief whip Andrew Mitchell was accused of calling a policeman a “pleb” at the Downing Street gates.

What was Ms Gray investigating?

Under the terms of reference for Ms Gray's report, the civil servant was asked to "establish swiftly a general understanding of the nature of the gatherings, including attendance, the setting and the purpose, with reference to adherence to the guidance in place at the time". She is also able set out whether disciplinary action is required.

Ms Gray investigated sixteen events held on government premises during the coronavirus pandemic which were said to have broken lockdown rules.

She passed evidence of potential criminality to the Metropolitan Police, which announced it was launching its own investigation just days before she was due to publish her findings.

The police investigation prevented Ms Gray from publishing her report in full, due to concerns in the force about the potential for prejudice, meaning an interim update was set out instead.

The update condemned a "failure of leadership" in Downing Street during the pandemic, said a number of events "should not have been allowed to take place" and even criticised the "excessive consumption of alcohol", which she said was inappropriate.

Just four of the events Ms Gray investigated were not looked into by police.

According to her interim report, here are the gatherings she investigated:

May 15, 2020 - "A photograph showing a number of groups in the garden of No 10 Downing Street."

*May 20, 2020: "A gathering in the garden of No 10 Downing Street for No 10 staff."

*June 18, 2020: "A gathering in the Cabinet Office, 70 Whitehall on the departure of a No 10 private secretary."

*June 19, 2020: "A gathering in the Cabinet room in No 10 Downing Street on the prime minister's birthday."

*November 13, 2020: "A gathering in the No 10 flat."

*November 13, 2020: "A gathering in No 10 Downing Street on the departure of a special adviser."

November 27, 2020: "A gathering in No 10 Downing Street on the departure of a special adviser."

December 10, 2020: "A gathering in the Department for Education ahead of the Christmas break."

December 15, 2020: "A gathering in No 10 Downing Street for an online Christmas quiz."

*December 17, 2020: "A gathering in Cabinet Office, 70 Whitehall to hold an online Christmas quiz for the Cabinet Secretary's private office."

*December 17, 2020: "A gathering in Cabinet Office, 70 Whitehall on the departure of a senior Cabinet Office official."

December 17, 2020: "A gathering in No 10 Downing Street on the departure of a No 10 official."

*December 18, 2020: "A gathering in No 10 Downing Street ahead of the Christmas break."

*January 14, 2021: "A gathering in No 10 Downing Street on the departure of two No 10 private secretaries."

*April 16, 2021: "A gathering in No 10 Downing Street on the departure of No 10 official."

*April 16, 2021: "A gathering in No 10 Downing Street on the departure of another No 10 official."

*These events were also investigated by police.

What did the police find?

The Metropolitan Police revealed it had issued 126 fines to 83 people following its investigation into government law-breaking, which was dubbed Operation Hillman.

Mr Johnson, his wife Carrie and Chancellor Rishi Sunak are the only people fined who have been identified.

They were all fined for attending the PM's 56th birthday celebration in June 2020 while most indoor socialing was banned.

The police investigation involved a team of twelve detectives working through 345 documents, including emails, door logs, diary entries and witness statements, 510 photographs and CCTV images and 204 questionnaires as part of a careful and thorough enquiry, the Met said.