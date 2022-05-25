Texas school shooting victims named as families pay tribute

Nine of the children killed in the Texas school shooting have been named, including Uziyah Garcia, Amerie Jo Garza, Makenna Lee Elrod, Tess Marie Mata, Lexi Rubio, Nevaeh Bravo, Annabelle Guadalupe Rodriguez, Xavier Javier Lopez and Elijah Cruz Torres.

Nineteen children aged between seven and 10, and two adults, were shot dead when 18-year-old gunman, Salvador Ramos, opened fire at Robb Elementary School.

Ramos is thought to have been carrying a handgun and a semi-automatic rifle, before he was killed by law enforcement, according to officials.

He is also understood to have shot his own grandmother, who is now in a critical condition.

It is not known what Ramos' motive was.

Manny Renfro said he had been told that his grandson, eight-year-old Uziyah Garcia, was among those killed.

Eight-year-old Uziyah Garcia, was among those killed in Tuesday's shooting at Robb Elementary School Credit: AP

“The sweetest little boy that I’ve ever known,” Mr Renfro said. “I’m not just saying that because he was my grandkid.”

Mr Renfro said Uziyah last visited him in San Angelo during his spring break.

Ten-year-old Xavier Javier Lopez was also killed in the shooting at Robb Elementary School

Ten-year-old Xavier Javier Lopez who was also killed was described as "just a loving 10-year-old little boy, just enjoying life, not knowing that this tragedy was going to happen today," by his cousin Lisa Garza.

“He was very bubbly, loved to dance with his brothers, his mom. This has just taken a toll on all of us," she added.

Fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles, 44, was remembered as a "wonderful", loving mother and wife, said her relative Amber Ybarra.

Ten-year-old Lexi Rubio's cousin Briana described the young softball player as "a bright light in everyone's life" who "left this world way too soon".

Makenna Lee Elrod, 10, has also been named as one of the children killed in the shooting.

Her sister, Kandece writing on social media, asked everyone to "hug your loved ones tonight and tell them you love them, you never know when you won’t have the chance to anymore".

Pupils Amerie Jo Garza, Tess Marie Mata, Nevaeh Bravo, Annabelle Guadalupe Rodriguez, and Elijah Cruz Torres, were also named amongst the dead.

Texas Governor Greg Abbot said that two officers had been shot and wounded but were expected to survive.

He said Ramos had hinted on social media that an attack could be coming and that the gunman “suggested the kids should watch out”. He said he had bought two “assault weapons” after turning 18.

Officials have not revealed a motive but said he acted alone.

The attack began about 11.30am, when the gunman crashed his car outside the school and ran into the building, according to Travis Considine, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety.

It is the deadliest school shooting in Texas history and occurred four years after a gunman fatally shot 10 people at Santa Fe High School in the Houston area.

And the deadliest shooting at a US grade school since the attack at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago.

Classes at the school had been winding down for the year and each school day had a theme.

Tuesday’s was Footloose and Fancy, where students were supposed to wear a nice outfit rounded out with fun or fancy shoes.

Watch President Joe Biden's speech from the White House on Tuesday evening.

Hours after the attack in an address to the nation, President Joe Biden called for new gun restrictions, asking: “When in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby? When in God’s name do we do what we all know needs to be done?”

“Why are are willing to live with this carnage? Why do we keep letting this happen? Where in God’s name is our backbone?” Biden said, adding later, “It’s time to act.”

Mr Biden, who has ordered the US flag to be flown at half-mast until sunset on Saturday, called on the nation to pray for the parents and families of those who died, adding: "To lose a child is like having a piece of your soul ripped away."

“My heart is broken today,” said Hal Harrell, the superintendent of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District. “We’re a small community and we’re going to need your prayers to get through this.”

Federico Torres waited for news about his 10-year-old son Rogelio.

He told KHOU-TV that he was at work when he learned about the shooting and rushed to the school.

He said: "They don’t tell us anything, only a photo, wait, hope that everything is well.

Adding he was praying that “my son is found safe ... Please if you know anything, let us know.”

Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home, which is located across the street from Robb Elementary School, said in a Facebook post on Tuesday evening that it would be assisting families of the shooting victims with no cost for funerals.