The Partygate parties in pictures as Sue Gray report released in full

The long-awaited Sue Gray report investigating Downing Street's Covid breaches during the height of the pandemic includes a series of images from the prime minister's birthday party.

Published in full on Tuesday, the report reveals highly damaging details of the party culture in Number 10 and Westminster and includes conversations exchanged on WhatsApp and email organising various events.

Nine images were attached to the report, with several showing Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak and Cabinet Secretary Simon Case at the PM's birthday celebration.

Included in the report are images ITV News exclusively revealed on Monday showing the prime minister raising a glass at a leaving party with several bottles of alcohol and party food on the table in front of him.

The 60-page report says the public will be "dismayed" by a series of Covid-breaching gatherings attended by "leaders in government", with Ms Gray condemning the wider culture that was allowed to develop under Mr Johnson's leadership.

Among the revelations detailed was a June 2020 Number 10 karaoke party where "excessive alcohol" was consumed, with one person throwing up and two others getting into a "minor altercation", while a separate April event on the eve of Prince Philip's funeral saw a child's slide damaged and the last guest left after 4am.The report also reveals details of a "gathering" on the prime minister's 56th birthday in the Cabinet Room on June 19, 2020, and attaches four images.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak alongside the PM on his birthday in the Cabinet Room on June 19, 2020. Credit: Handout

Mr Sunak appears alongside the PM, who is eating from a plate of food in his hand, at the gathering in one of the images.

The report states that a "number of individuals" gathered in the Cabinet Room in Number 10 Downing Street to celebrate the PM's birthday.

It says food, alcohol and soft drinks were provided and the event was organised in advance that morning. The event lasted around 20-30 minutes.

Cabinet Secretary Simon Case and the prime minister in the Cabinet Room on the PM's birthday, June 19, 2020. Credit: Handout

The prime minister, his wife Carrie and the Chancellor were fined for attending that event.

However, Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, who appears in two of the images, was not fined.

Another image shows Mr Johnson holding up a can of coke with a plate of food in his other hand, while sandwiches, nibbles and jugs of beverages and alcohol are strewn across the table.

Mr Case is seen laughing, surrounded by several others who have been blurred out of the image.

Several others present at the gathering on the PM's birthday, June 19, 2020, have been blurred out of the images. Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Several others present at the gathering on the PM's birthday have been blurred out of all of the images attached to the report.

Five images are shared from the November 13, 2020 gathering held for Downing Street’s then-director of communications Lee Cain - four of which were obtained by ITV News and shared with the public earlier this week.

A fifth previously unseen image shows a similar scene with Mr Johnson smiling and holding a glass surrounded by eight people - blurred out - as well as the photographer.

The PM pictured at a gathering in Number 10 on November 13, 2020. Credit: Handout

ITV News understands there were also other participants out of shot at the party, which one source has dubbed "Fizzgate".

The rules at the time allowed two people from different households to mix indoors.

ITV News previously exclusively shared this image from the Lee Cain leaving party. Credit: Handout

Eight days earlier England had been put back into strict lockdown due to soaring Covid cases.

In several of the photographs, the PM appears to be making a speech and raising a toast, with half a glass of what appears to be fizz in his hands.

Others attending were blurred out of the images. Credit: Handout

On a chair sits his red box, and on the table next to him are two bottles of champagne or cava, four bottles of wine and half a bottle of gin.

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Separately, Number 10 released an image on Wednesday of Mr Johnson reading through Ms Gray's report.